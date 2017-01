09:42 Reported News Briefs Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17 Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17 Soldier lightly wounded in Jenin clash It has been disclosed that a soldier was lightly wounded when his unit was attacked during a Wednesday-evening arrest operation in the northern Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Jenin. Read more



