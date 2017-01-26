IDF soldier lightly wounded in Jenin refugee camp

An IDF soldier was lightly wounded during operation to arrest wanted suspects in Jenin refugee camp.

During the course of the action shots were fired and explosive devices were detonated near the soldiers. The cause of the soldier's injury is unknown but his condition is described as light.

During overnight operations, IDF forces and police from the Judean and Samarian district arrested nine wanted suspects. Six are suspected of involvement in violent demonstrations and in terrorist activities against civilians and security forces.

In the Jenin camp soldiers arrested two terror suspects who are Hamas members. In Al-Hashemia one suspect was apprehended as well as in Bidia and in the Ascar refugee camp.

Two more suspects were arrested in the Dehaishe refugee camp near Bethlehem as well as two more in the villages of Bita and Badna. All the suspects were taken for interrogation by security forces.

IDF forces also entered the house of the terrorist from the village of Aboud who Wednesday night performed an attack at the Mikhmash-Kohav Yaakov junction.