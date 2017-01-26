9 wanted terror suspects arrested

The Israel Defense Forces arrested nine people, Wednesday evening in the Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, who were wanted on suspicion of involvement in terror and violent disorders directed against Israelis. Two of the arrests were made in the northern Samarian city of Jenin and another two were made in the Dehaisha refugee camp near Bethlehem. Three of the detainees were members of Hamas. The detainees were turned over to security agencies for further investigation.

In addition, troops entered the home in the village of Aboud of the terrorist who carried out the attack in the Samarian Jewish community of Kochav Yaakov. Aboud was also the scene of an incident in which Israeli security personnel were fired on in a drive-by shooting.