Is the Swiss government hiding its funding of BDS?

The Swiss Foreign Ministry has refused to provide a Swiss resident and the NGO Monitor watchdog with financial and auditor reports about the Ramallah-based Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law Secretariat, which should be published annually under terms of a contract with the NIRAS consulting firm. The ministry claimed that disclosing the documents "may harm the interests of Switzerland with regard to foreign policy and international relations."

The secretariat is the funding mechanism of the governments of Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands operating from Bir Zeit University. A detailed study by NGO Monitor shows how it is used to transmit grants to organizations leading anti-Israel campaigns, including the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights and leftist organizations in Israel such as B'Tselem, Breaking the Silence and Yesh Din.