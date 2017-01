Chairwoman Shuli Moalem-Refaeli has introduced a bill to repeal the Disengagement Law for northern Samaria, which resulted in the uprooting of four Jewish communities in 2005.

The bill seeks to end the ban on vehicles, tours and people entering the uprooted communities. It has the support of Coalition Chairman David Bitan and Chairman Yossi Dagan of the Samaria Regional Council, a former resident of Sa-Nur, one of the four communities.

