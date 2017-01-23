Bill to repeal disengagement from northern Samaria submitted

Jewish Home faction leader Shuli Mualem submitted a proposal to repeal the law of disengagement from northern Samaria Monday.

Coalition Chairman David Bitan and Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan are also pushing for the bill to pass.

The explanatory section of the bill reads: "The purpose of the [disengagement] was to bring about a better reality security-wise, economically, and demographically. But today it is clear to all that the disengagement not only failed to achieve this objective, but instead caused enormous damage to the state in precisely these areas. Despite the expulsion of the residents from northern Samaria, there has been no change on the status of the land or in the military presence there."

The bill further states: "The Disengagement Law refers to the execution of the deportation, the compensation provided to the residents, and the prohibition on Jews from entering those areas, which is still relevant. To date, vehicular traffic, hiking, and entering the actual towns which were destroyed is prohibited. This bill seeks to lift that ban essential step towards the establishment of settlements and the return of the residents who were expelled from there."

MK Mualem said: "The Israeli public understands that the disengagement was a painful mistake. Th lands of the settlements of northern Samaria which were destroyed remain under IDF guard until today."

"As there was no justification for destroying the settlements, there is no justification to continue to prevent Jews from from being part of this area, from building new communities, and to allow the residents to return to their homes. To promote the plans to build for the future, we have to cancel the prohibition of the entry of Israelis into the area." she added.

Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan said: "We have been waiting for 11 years, and every minute is superfluous. It's time to repeal the disengagement everywhere, ad certainly in northern Samaria, where besides uprooting people from their homes for displacement, nothing was done. The towns are waiting for their residents to return. The roads are there, as are electricity poles and steps which link the towns. On the other hand, the folly remains - and it is time to cancel it."