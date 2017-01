It was disclosed, Monday evening, that the three Galilee villagers killed when their car collided with a minibus near the Hananiah Junction in the Galilee were 18-year-old Ali Farouk Halihal of Jish or Gush Halav and 16-year-olds Darin Haj of Rihaniya and Ahmed Awawdeh of Kafr Kana.

58-year-old Siham Abdallah Asaid of the Galilee village of Ein Al-Asad was pronounced dead on arrival at Ziv/Sieff Medical Center in Tzfat.