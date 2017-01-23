Four killed in serious accident in north

Two men, a woman in her 20's, and a woman of 65 were killed and six were wounded this afternoon (Monday) in a serious accident on Route 866 near Hananya junction between a private vehicle and a shuttle.

Two women in their 30's and a girl of 15 who were severely injured and are suffering from extensive injuries were evacuated to Rambam Hospital in MDA and IDF helicopters.

Three wounded came to Ziv hospital, a girl of 18 in very serious condition, and two other youths also wounded very seriously.

Two additional injured were sent to Poria Hospital in Tiberias.

The paramedic teams were forced to declare the deaths of the three injured passengers of the private car who were originally categorized mortally wounded. Another injured female died on her way to the hospital.

Senior MDA paramedic Fares Ataf who arrived at the place of the accident said: "This is a very hard head-on collision, large MDA forces arrived at the place with ambulances, mobile intensive care units, and MDA medics on motorbikes and we began to immediately assess the scene and sort out the wounded due to their great number.

"Three injured were trapped in the private car and suffered very serious injuries; we performed several medical tests but unfortunately after extraction we could only determine their deaths. We treated six severely or moderately injured in the shuttle vehicle and evacuated them to Ziv and Rambam hospitals by MDA ambulances and helicopters of MDA and the army," he added.

Four firefighters were called to the scene from Karmiel to rescue those trapped in the vehicle. Reports from the scene indicate that one of the vehicles caught fire immediately after the accident.

Police said that route 866 is closed to traffic in both directions from Farud junction in both directions. Police are asking drivers to use alternative roads.