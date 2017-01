18:15 Reported News Briefs Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 IS leader 'critically' wounded in Iraq air strikes ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been 'critically injured' in air strikes in northern Iraq, it has been claimed.



The terror mastermind is said to have been wounded after a bombing raid in Al-Ba'aj, it has been reported locally.



However, it is not the first time claims have emerged that al-Baghdadi has been either hurt or killed and there has yet to be official confirmation.



