18:01 Reported News Briefs Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Rubio will Support Tillerson for Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida), announced his support on Monday morning for President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson. Rubio's support clears the way for Tillerson's confirmation. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs