Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida), announced his support on Monday morning for President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson. Rubio's support clears the way for Tillerson's confirmation.
News BriefsTevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17
Rubio will Support Tillerson for Secretary of State
