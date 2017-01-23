Rubio will Support Tillerson for Secretary of State

Senator Marco Rubio announced his support on Monday morning for President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson.

Sen. Marco Rubio announced Monday morning that he would support President Trump's pick to lead the State Department, removing the last significant stumbling block to the nomination.

"Given the uncertainty that exists both at home and abroad about the direction of our foreign policy, it would be against our national interests to have this confirmation unnecessarily delayed or embroiled in controversy," Rubio said in a statement on his Facebook page.

"Therefore, despite my reservations, I will support Mr. Tillerson’s nomination in committee and in the full Senate."