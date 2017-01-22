PMO: Call included a February invitation to Washington

The Prime Minister's Office said, Sunday evening, that the phone call between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump was "very warm". A statement by the office said, "The Prime Minister expressed his desire to work closely with President Trump to forge a common vision to advance peace and security in the region, with no daylight between the United States and Israel."

The statement continued, "The two leaders discussed the nuclear deal with Iran, the peace process with the Palestinians and other issues. President Trump invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to Washington to meet him in February. A final date for the visit will be set in the days ahead."

Full Story