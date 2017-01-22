Trump invites Netanyahu to Washington

Prime Minister’s Office says Trump invited Netanyahu to visit Washington in February during their phone call.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday invited Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to come to Washington to meet him in February, the Prime Minister’s Office said shortly after the phone conversation between the two.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office described the phone call as “a very warm conversation.”

“The Prime Minister expressed his desire to work closely with President Trump to forge a common vision to advance peace and security in the region, with no daylight between the United States and Israel,” the statement said.

“The two leaders discussed the nuclear deal with Iran, the peace process with the Palestinians and other issues.”

A final date for Netanyahu’s visit to Washington will be set in the days ahead, the statement said.

Trump had earlier on Sunday said his phone conversation with Netanyahu was “very nice” but did not provide details.

The call between the two came amid speculation regarding possible progress in the proposed relocation of the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Sunday that the Trump administration had begun deliberations on the move, but were still “at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject.”

Earlier on Sunday, Channel 2 News reported that an official inside the administration had claimed the White House was planning on announcing the embassy relocation on Monday, Trump’s first official work day since being sworn in Friday afternoon.

Reporters in the press corps accompanying the president inquired regarding the possible move, though Trump declined to comment on the matter.