22:20 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Trump: Call with Netanyahu was 'very nice' President Donald Trump says his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday was "very nice". Asked about the call by reporters after delivering remarks at a ceremony swearing in his top advisors at the White House, Trump did not discuss details. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs