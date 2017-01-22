Goldin family: Publish the full Protective Edge report

The family of fallen soldier Hadar Goldin called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Sunday, to remove his objection to the full publication of the state comptroller's report on failures related to 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror operation, in which Goldin was killed and his body taken by Hamas. That includes descriptions of the cabinet's functioning before and during the fighting.

Warning that the comptroller's next report will deal in the government's failure to return the Hadar's body, along with that of soldier Oron Shaul, the family said, "We remind Netanyahu that the Protective Edge war has not ended as long as Oron is in Sajaia and Hadar is in Rafah."