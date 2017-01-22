Goldin Family: Publish the full Comptroller's report

Family of Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas for over 2 years, demands PM allow publishing of full report on state's failures.

The family of fallen IDF soldier Hadar Goldin have called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to retract his objections to the publishing of the full report by the State Comptroller on the government's performance during Operation Protective Edge.

The Goldin family told the Prime Minister that the next Comptroller's report will deal with the state's failures to bring back the IDF soldiers whose bodies are being held captive by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, including Hadar Goldin and Orpn Shaul.

"'Know that the government of Israel is already doing everything it can for everyone'...is an empty statement." the family said. "The government has abandoned Hadar and Oron for the past two and a half years and has done nothing to bring them back. We remind Netanyahu that the war of Operation Protective Edge is not over as long as Hadar and Oron are held."

The state comptroller, Judge Yosef Shapira (ret.) handed the sensitive chapter from the report on Operation Protective Edge to the chairman of the State Control Committee, MK Karin Elharar, ealier today.

Later in the week the Comptroller is to transfer two more chapters included in the report to Elharar; a chapter dealing with tunnels and a section dealing with dealing with international law.



After the three chapters are transferred, a sub-committee of the State Control Committee will decide which parts of the report may be published and which parts should be censored.



Netanyahu met in early November with the State Comptroller and presented him with information and transcripts from cabinet meetings ahead of a report on the Hamas terrorist tunnels. The further hearing was made at the request of the Prime Minister; others under investigation also sought a hearing