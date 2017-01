22:09 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Bedouin education chief praises terror attack in college address Read more



Students furious as Bedouin speaker at Sapir College supports rioters who attacked police yesterday, following murder of police officer. ► ◄ Last Briefs