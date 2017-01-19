Complaint filed in shooting of Umm Al-Hiran terrorist

The family of the Umm al-Hiran ramming terrorist has filed a complaint with the Police Investigative Department against the officers who shot him, after he sped at them in his car, according to Israel Defense Forces Radio.

Attorney Sohad Bishara of the Adalah organization, which helped in filing the complaint, told the station, "The Supreme Court failed in a big way with regard to safeguarding the rights of citizens in the case of Umm Al-Hiran. The police culture of lying is [deeply] rooted when it comes to [the department's] attitude and behavior and its treatment of the Arab population, so I have no reason to believe the police version [of the incident]."