Women of the Wall refuse body searches

Dozens of members of the Women of the Wall group refused to be submitted to body searches on Thursday and prayed at the entrance to the Western Wall of the Temple of Jerusalem. Kol Yisrael government radio cited the women as saying the body-search demand by security personnel contradicts a Supreme Court directive against special searches of the women.

The group is famous for trying and often succeeding to hold services with Torah scrolls at the sight a the start of Jewish months, which provokes some other worshippers. Mondays and Thursdays are ordinary days on which there is a Torah service.