Women of the Wall refuse bodycheck at Western Wall entrance

Tens of women,members of the "Women of the Wall" movement refused Thursday morning to allow security guards to perform a bodycheck and began to pray at the entrance to the Western Wall compound.

The women agreed to pass through the metal detector and be frisked by security guards but refused to take off their coats.

The women stated that the security guards' demand contravened a specific directive of the Supreme Court which prohibits making special checks on women.

Religious Affairs minister David Azulai referred to the women's actions and called them "the women of provocation," adding that "The Women of the Wall only come here to make headlines. This morning's incident indicates once again that they are the "Women of Provocation."