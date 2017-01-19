09:13 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17 Umm Al-Hiran solidarity demonstration in Sakhnin Students demonstrated Thursday morning at the entrance to a school in the northern Israeli-Arab city of Sakhnin as a sign of solidarity with the Negev Bedouin community of Umm Al-Hiran, where a police officer was murdered in a vehicle attack.



