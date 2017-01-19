Corporal Vicheslav Gragai is scheduled to be laid to rest Thursday afternoon at 2:30 in the Rison Letzion military cemetery.
Gragai was killed in an accident during routine work on a Namer armed personnel carrier on the Golan Heights.
|
07:52
Reported
News BriefsTevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17
Funeral for IDF Vicheslav Georgi Thursday afternoon
Corporal Vicheslav Gragai is scheduled to be laid to rest Thursday afternoon at 2:30 in the Rison Letzion military cemetery.
Gragai was killed in an accident during routine work on a Namer armed personnel carrier on the Golan Heights.
Last Briefs