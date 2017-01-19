IsraelNationalNews.com
07:52
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 21, 5777 , 19/01/17

Funeral for IDF Vicheslav Georgi Thursday afternoon

Corporal Vicheslav Gragai is scheduled to be laid to rest Thursday afternoon at 2:30 in the Rison Letzion military cemetery.

Gragai was killed in an accident during routine work on a Namer armed personnel carrier on the Golan Heights.



