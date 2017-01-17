Soldier killed in working accident in the Golan

Soldier from the Golani Brigade killed while fixing an armored personnel carrier at the Al Furan base in the Golan Heights.

A soldier from the Golani Brigade was killed on Monday evening in a working accident at the Al Furan training base in the Golan Heights.

The soldier was critically injured while fixing a Namer-type armored personnel carrier. He was treated by military medical personnel and was then taken by helicopter to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

His family has been notified.

The head of the Northern Command, Major General Aviv Kochavi, has appointed at team to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

Military police have also launched an investigation into the accident.