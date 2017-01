11:49 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Buchris takes responsibility and expresses regret Suspended Brigadier General Ofek Buchris has told a special military tribunal in Tel Aviv, "I take full responsibility for my actions and express deep regret." Buchris's statement came during a hearing on a plea bargain related to allegations of sex offenses against him. Read more



