Buchris: I take full responsibility for my actions

Plea bargain agreement reached in case of Brigadier General Ofek Buchris, who is accused of sexual misconduct against female subordinates.

A three-judge tribunal is expected to approve a plea bargain agreement Tuesday at a special military court in the IDF headquarters at the Kirya complex in Tel Aviv for Brigadier General Ofek Buchris (res.), who was originally charged with 17 counts of sexual misconduct against female service members.

As part of the plea bargain, Buchris has confessed to two offenses in a revised indictment issued against him, including prohibited sexual activity and indecent conduct.

General Avi Mizrachi (res.) spoke as a character witness on Buchris’ behalf, calling him a “brave warrior”.

“Buchris must be punished for what he did, which the courts will decide,” Mizrachi said. “I know that my actions are not popular, but we don’t leave the wounded in the field. I will therefore be coming to testify for Buchris that I know him as a brave commander and a warrior, titles which cannot be taken away from him,” Mizrachi said.

At the end of Tuesday’s hearing, Buchris said he acknowledged his actions and took responsibility for them.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” said Buchris, adding that he was still proud of his service in the army.

“One thing I will never doubt – I will continue to serve the state to the best of my ability.”