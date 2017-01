10:25 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Spokesman: Paris conference could have been worse Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emanuel Nachshon told Arutz Sheva on Tuesday that Sunday's peace conference in Paris could have turned out worse for Israel. Read more



