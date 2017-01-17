Paris conference could have been worse

Foreign Ministry spokesman tells Arutz Sheva this week's Paris peace summit could have ended with serious consequences for Israel.

Sunday’s Middle East peace summit in Paris could have been far worse for Israel, says Foreign Ministry spokesman Emanuel Nachshon.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva on Tuesday, Nachshon said that while the decision to hold the conference itself was disconcerting, given the makeup of the event, a far more serious resolution could have been reached.

Nachshon pointed out that the language of French officials at the conference was extremely critical of Israel, in part because of the upcoming French elections and the nation’s sizable Muslim electorate.

Nachshon was not surprised at Britain's distancing itself from the conference, saying the British were telling the United States that they want to work with the incoming Trump administration.

They were also telling the European Union that they feel less obligated to it since the Brexit vote. He also did not expect any further action at the United Nations Security Council, which is scheduled to address the Israel-Arab conflict on Tuesday.