08:26 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Tevet 19, 5777 , 17/01/17 Search for MH370 called off The search of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been called off. In a statement on Tuesday, transport ministers from Australia, Malaysia and China confirmed the underwater search in the southern Indian Ocean has been suspended until there is any new credible evidence.



► ◄ Last Briefs