Search for missing Malaysian airliner suspended

Australia, Malaysia, and China express 'sadness' in statement signaling end to search for flight MH370, which disappeared in 2014.

Nearly three years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared over the Indian Ocean, the search for the lost plane has been suspended.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the transportation ministers of China, Australia, and Malaysia signaled the end of efforts to locate remains of the Boeing 777 jetliner.

“Today the last search vessel has left the underwater search area. Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has not been located in the 120,000 square-kilometre underwater search area in the southern Indian Ocean,” the statement reads.

“Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting edge technology, as well as modelling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft.

“The decision to suspend the underwater search has not been taken lightly nor without sadness.”

On March 8th, 2014, contact with flight MH370 was lost after the plane took off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport on its way to Beijing. There were few clues as to the cause of the presumed crash, which most likely took place in the southern Indian Ocean.

A total of 239 people were onboard MH370, including 12 crew members and 227 passengers.