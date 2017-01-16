EU against moving US embassy to Jerusalem

European Union foreign ministers expressed opposition on Monday to any plan by President-elect Donald Trump to move the United States embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, according to the Associated Press. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters after chairing their talks in Brussels, "It is very important for us all to refrain from unilateral actions, especially those that can have serious consequences in large sectors of public opinion in large parts of the world," adding, "We hope that there can be reflection on consequences of any move that is taken."

Mogherini declined to say what consequences could be considered as no formal decision has been made to move the embassy. She did say, "We will for sure not move our delegation. That is in Tel Aviv." Mogherini said that the EU would continue to respect the international consensus that embassies should not be based in Jerusalem, as laid out in United Nations Security Council Resolution 478 from 1980.

Irish Foreign Minister Charles Flanagan said he "would be concerned at any unilateral departure from what has been a long held position of the United Nations as far as the siting of embassies is concerned."

Read more