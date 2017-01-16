EU opposes US moving embassy to Jerusalem

The Chief of Foreign Policy for the European Union (EU) expressed her opposition to plans by US President-elect Donald Trump to relocate the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem the AP reported.

"It is very important for us all to refrain from unilateral actions, especially those that can have serious consequences in large sectors of public opinion in large parts of the world," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters in Brussels.

She warned that moving the embassy to Jerusalem would inflame tensions with the Arab world. "For sure I'm worried that large parts of public opinion in parts of the world that are quite significant -- the Arab world but also Africa, Asia and parts of Europe -- could have in reaction of a move that for sure would not be in line with ... the international consensus."

"We hope that there can be reflection on consequences of any move that is taken," she added. "We will for sure not move our delegation. That is in Tel Aviv."

The foreign ministers of several European nations also came out against the possible move. Irish Foreign Minister Charles Flanagan said he "would be concerned at any unilateral departure from what has been a long held position of the United Nations as far as the siting of embassies is concerned."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault earlier said on France 3 that if Trump were to move the US embassy to Jerusalem the move would constitute a "provocation."