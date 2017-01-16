AG: PM probe not affected by outside voices

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblitt has rejected criticism regarding the management of the investigation of affairs associated with the name of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Speaking in Netanya, Doctor Mandelblit said, "For the law enforcement system and me, the situation of the inquiry being conducted under public, media and political uproar, means all the steps of the investigation and collection of materials must be exclusively executed on their merits. My people and I will continue to work on those cases out of professional considerations of one goal: to reach the truth."

Mandelblitt concluded, "We close the windows on Salah a-Din Street in Jerusalem and focus on law enforcement. The voices outside do not affect the investigation."