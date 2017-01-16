'Outside voices will not affect investigation'

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit related this evening (Monday) to the criticism regarding management of the investigation of affairs allegedly associated with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, during a speech at Netanya Academic College.

"I would like to say a few words on the central issue, which is currently at the top of the public agenda: Investigation of the "1000 Affair", dealing with suspicion of the PM receiving various benefits from the business community, and the investigation of the "2000 Affair", dealing with suspicions regarding the talks held between the Prime Minister and the publisher of Yediot Aharonot," opened Mandelblit.

He noted that "these investigations, as you certainly know, started a month ago when I approved the investigation of the Prime Minister under warning after an initial police investigation that lasted a few months. Both investigations were conducted by senior officials and top police investigators, led by Major General Manny Yitzhaki, head of Investigations and Intelligence Division, and Squad commander, Brigadier General Cyrus Barnor, and the small team that works under their supervision.

"In recent months, police acted thoroughly and meticulously to check every claim and every suspicion that arose in those cases. In every realm where allegations of violations arose, all necessary actions were taken to get at the truth. In some cases, these actions led to the allegations, as we announced a short time ago. Sometimes, those investigative activities revealed additional claims requiring clarification that were in turn examined. The police acted all the while in coordination with me and with the State Prosecutor to take the necessary actions.

"The testimonies of scores of principals were collected, including abroad. When necessary, additional actions were required to investigate complaints. The only consideration taken into account was the best interests of the investigation," said the Attorney General.

"I state here most clearly - I and my people, led by the State Prosecutor and members of the Israel Police, led by the head of Investigations and Intelligence, will continue to act in these cases solely from professional considerations, with one single goal - to reach the truth and maintain the rule of law. This is the only way we know. This way, and no other. And we will not deviate from it one iota. We close the windows on Saladin Street, and focus on the work of law enforcement - background noises from the outside of those who seek to divert us from our goal do not enter, nor influence. These are foreign considerations. They must not affect us," stated the Attorney General.

"We will continue to act together at all times - the Investigations and Intelligence Division of the Police and the prosecution - and to coordinate. It is a source of strength and a source of our power. The Prosecution of the State of Israel is independent and impartial, regardless of the identity of the suspect", said Mandelblit.