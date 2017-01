17:23 Reported News Briefs Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Jerusalem toddler dies in hospital A toddler who lost consciousness while at a caregiver on Ophira Street in Jerusalem has been pronounced dead at Hadassah Ein-Kerem Hospital. Police have opened an investigation.



► ◄ Last Briefs