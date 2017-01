16:21 Reported News Briefs Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Unconscious Jerusalem toddler in critical condition An infant girl has lost consciousness while at her caregiver. The toddler was listed in critical condition even after advanced efforts of United Hatzalah volunteers to resuscitate her.



