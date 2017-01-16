Bennett: No to Palestine - Yes to sovereignty

Chairman Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home party told the party's Knesset faction on Monday that the change of government in the United States is turning these days into "days with far-reaching political implications." He explained, "These are days when we have to be sharp and to identify opportunities that won't return. For the first time in 50 years we are being asked what we want. We stand at a crossroads: either sovereignty or Palestine. Sovereignty in Area C, or the State of Palestine on the '67 borders."

"Therefore, let us say clearly: A Palestinian state will not be established in Judea and Samaria. We will not establish a terrorist state on Highway 6, And I announce clearly that this is the government's position. No to Palestine- yes to sovereignty. We have presented the public a political program, and I have still not seen an alternative, not from left and not from the middle."