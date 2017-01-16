Education Minister Naftali Bennett called the change in the US government from the Obama Administration to the Trump Administration this week an opportunity "with far-reaching policy implications" at th Jewish Home faction meeting Monday.

"These days we need to be sharp and identify opportunities which will not return. For the first time in 50 years we are being asked what we want. We stand at a crossroad, either sovereignty or Palestine. Or Sovereignty in Area C, or a state of Palestine on the '67 lines." Bennett said.

"Therefore, we must say clearly: a Palestinian state is not established in Judea and Samaria." he declared. "We will not establish a terrorist state on Highway 6, and I announce clearly that it is the government's position. No to Palestine. Yes to Sovereignty. We presented a political program to the public, and I haven't seen an alternative from the left or the Center."

Addressing the opposition, Bennett said: "I ask my friends on the Left: what do you offer, other than to say no, no, no? Tell me what is. There is an expensive advertising campaign of the Left is trying to convince us to build Palestine. But the Israeli public understands that a Palestinian state would flood us with refugees. You have to understand that we are unable to do that. We will march forward in this session to apply sovereignty over Ma'ale Adumim, and then we will continue onward."

"We have a lot of work, and we need a stable government, focused mission, which deals with security, education and the economy, and that is what will be. We will not allow background noise to move us from working for the public. There is a country to run," Bennett added.

Addressing the investigation against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu,Bennett said: "Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit is a figure who is currently under heavy pressure from all sides. I can testify Mandelblit is an honest man, a strong, impartial, and I suggest we all give him the space to work and trust his judgment. "