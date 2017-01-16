An Army observation blimp permanently stationed near Route 443 in the Binyamin region disengaged for an unknown reason and was carried away with the wind.
News BriefsTevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17
IDF security blimp disengages near Route 443
An Army observation blimp permanently stationed near Route 443 in the Binyamin region disengaged for an unknown reason and was carried away with the wind.
The Army has started searches, but the blimp has not yet been located.
