IDF observation balloon drifts away and disappears in wind

IDF attempts to find observation balloon with sensitive equipment usually located over Route 443. Balloon drifted in wind and probably fell.

An IDF observation balloon fell this morning (Monday) in PA territory near Highway 443. The IDF is investigating what was the reason for the drifting of the balloon. The balloon detached from its tether in the Binyamin Regional Brigade when soldiers noticed and since then searches are being conducted for the balloon and its sensitive surveillance equipment.

The balloon bears equipment used for detecting terrorist activities such as stone-throwing, firebombs, or gunfire towards the road. The soldiers noticed the drifting balloon and began searches to locate it before falling into hostile hands.

Five years ago, an IDF observation balloon crashed one kilometer within the territory of the northern Gaza Strip. A civilian duster plane passing over one of the agricultural communities in the area apparently hit the cable tethering the balloon. There were no casualties in the incident.