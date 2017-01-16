06:42 Reported News Briefs Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Tevet 18, 5777 , 16/01/17 Turkish Airlines cargo jet crashes in Kyrgyzstan, 32 killed A Turkish Airlines cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport early Monday morning, killing at least 32 people. The local government said that most of the victims were locals whose houses were in the Boeing 747 jet's crash area. Full Story



