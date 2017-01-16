32 dead as Turkish cargo jet crashes in Kyrgyzstan

A Turkish Airlines cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport early Monday morning, killing at least 32 people.

The local government said that most of the victims were locals whose houses were in the Boeing 747 jet's crash area.

According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It crashed when trying to land in poor visibility at 7:31 a.m. local time, according to the Reuters news agency.

The doomed plane damaged 15 buildings in the village, said Mukhammed Svarov, head of crisis management center at the emergencies ministry.

So far, rescue workers have recovered the body of a pilot and 15 villagers, the healthcare ministry said, according to Reuters.