12:35 Reported News Briefs Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 Tevet 14, 5777 , 12/01/17 PM: The Paris conference is a Palestinian fraud Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has told visiting Norwegian Foreign Minister Børge Brende, "The Paris conference is a Palestinian fraud under French auspices intended to adopt more anti-Israel positions."



