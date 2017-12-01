PM to Norwegian FM: Paris conference 'a relic of the past'

Netanyahu: 'It's not going to obligate us.' Brende: 'We'll be there, but we'll make sure there's a nuanced outcome.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende today (Thursday) to sign an Israel-Norway joint bilateral declaration of intent for research and development.

After the signing, Brende expressed condolences to the people of Israel following Sunday's ramming attack in Jerusalem, to which Netanyahu responded, "We're all faced here with a great challenge against the forces of terrorism, that not only seek to destroy Israel, but seek of course to render any possibility for peace totally hopeless.

"There are other such efforts that render peace hopeless, and one of them is the Paris Conference. It's a rigged conference, rigged by the Palestinians with French auspices, to adopt additional anti-Israeli stances. This pushes peace backwards, it's not going to obligate us. It's a relic of the past, a last gasp of the past before the future sets in."

Brende then responded, "We will be there, but we'll make sure there's a nuanced outcome."