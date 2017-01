Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said, Tuesday morning, that Hevron "belongs to us on historical grounds and legal grounds."

Referring to the January 20th inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States, Shaked said, "Starting in 10 days, the excuses will be finished. We must build and build. To develop Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria. Because this is our home. This is our right."

