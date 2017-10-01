Justice Minister Shaked toured Hevron, promised to build

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) toured Hevron, saying "in ten days time all excuses will be gone.We must build and build."

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) toured the city of Hevron Tuesday and expressed the hope that during Donald Trump's presidency the freeze would stop.

The minister toured the Cave of the Patriarchs, the Hezekiah quarter, the Jewish areas of the marketplace, the Avraham Avinu quarter, the Rachel and Leah house, the new archaeological excavations from the Second Temple period and the Tel Rumeida neighborhood.

The tour was intended to examine legal issues regarding the Jewish community in Hevron which have not been addressed for a long period.

Shaked said that "I am here at a time when the world chooses to condemn Israel for building. I have chosen to come and strengthen the Jewish community in Hevron. It is unthinkable that construction in Hevron has been stuck for so many years."





When Shaked reached the Cave of the Patriarchs, she stated that "This place is ours both by legal and historic right. Our forefather Abraham walked here and began to build a nation which taught the world what true morality means. Afterwards David, King of Israel established his monarchy here.

"Abraham bought the Cave with a valid legal document which was probably the first of its kind in the world. The Jews living in Hevron are the indigenous people returning to the houses of their mothers and fathers. One of the problems facing them is that due to the construction freeze they are getting older and there is no available residence for young couples. This is an untenable situation.

"I wish to say from this place that in ten days time all the excuses will be gone. We must build and build, develop Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria since it is our home. This is our right," emphasized the minister.





