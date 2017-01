08:45 Reported News Briefs Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17 4 Arabs arrested for graffiti in support of J'm attack The police have announced the Monday-evening arrest of four Arabs from Jerusalem's Old City on suspicion of spray-painting graffiti on walls and doors in the Muslim Quarter, praising the terrorist who carried out Sunday's fatal truck attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood. Read more



