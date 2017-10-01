4 suspects arrested for graffiti praising terror attack

4 suspects, including minors, arrested for spraying graffiti in praise of terrorist who killed four soldiers in Armon Hanatziv attack.

In the Muslim quarter of the old city, police units arrested 4 Arab suspects aged 13,16 and 20 for spraying graffiti in praise of the terrorist who killed four soldiers in Sunday's Armon Hanatziv terror car ramming attack. They were arrested with materials connected to the graffiti.

An investigation revealed that the graffiti were sprayed in Hebrew and Arabic. Among other things they wrote that "Yesterday's attack is the beginning of 2017, we will not despair until you despair, you have no place in Jerusalem."‏

Three of the suspects were brought to court hearings, while the 13-year-old was placed under house arrest.

Police say that the investigation is continuing. "We are once again witness to involvement of minors, some very young, in disturbances and incitement which could lead to dangerous consequences and to murderous attacks on innocent people," said the police statement.

Police also called on the local leadership to "show responsibility and act to prevent the participation of minors in acts of public disturbance which lead to the arrest and trial of those involved."