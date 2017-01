22:20 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Berlin rabbi: Terrorists are due to fail Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal of the Jewish community in Berlin visited the Brandenburg Gate Monday evening, joining the many visitors who have gone to the site to see the Israeli flag projected against it to express solidarity with the people of Israel, after the terror attack they experienced on Sunday in Jerusalem. Referring to a similar attack in Berlin, Rabbi Teichtal said, "The intention of these terrorists is to spread fear within us, but they are due to fail, both in Jerusalem and in Berlin." Read more and watch video



