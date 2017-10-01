'We in Berlin express our solidarity with Israel'

Rabbi of Berlin visits Brandenburg Gate as it is lit up with image of Israeli flag in memory of Israelis murdered in terror attack.

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, the rabbi of the Jewish community in Berlin, visited the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin Monday evening and saw it lit up with the image of the Israeli flag in memory of the four IDF soldiers who were murdered in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem yesterday.

"Here, at a central and important place in Berlin, where just over two weeks ago we experienced a ramming attack as well, we stand and show the people of the Holy Land that we identify alongside with them. We seek to show our solidarity to the families of those killed and of those wounded. We ask in the name of our community to express our condolences to the Yekutiel, Hajaj, Tzur and Orbach families. As we stand together, our light glows stronger than the darkness." Rabbi Teichtal said.

"The intention of these terrorists is to spread fear within us, but they are due to fail, both in Jerusalem and in Berlin." he said.

Rabbi Teichtal was one of thousands of Jewish and non-Jewish German citizens who signed a letter asking the Berlin Municipality to project the Israel flag on the walls of this historic Gate.