20:14 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Trump son-in-law to be senior advisor A senior transition official told NBC News on Monday that Donald Trump will name son-in-law Jared Kushner a senior advisor to the president. Read more



